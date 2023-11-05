Morrow, Karol A.



Karol A. Morrow (a/k/a "Karol with a K like the Pope") passed away peacefully on Friday, October 27th with her beloved husband Jeff by her side. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Karol was the first-born girl of the Klawon family and named by her father, as was the deal with her mother if they got a baby girl this time. Karol graduated from Stebbins High School and was profoundly talented in the arts, receiving best in show awards and scholarship opportunities for her work in ceramics. She later pursued a career in the automotive industry, breaking glass ceilings in the 80's with shoulder pads and creative genius. During her 25 years with Reynolds and Reynolds, Karol rose to manage their corporate training, demonstrating a dedication known to few and serving as a mentor to many. She took charge and hoped for forgiveness later. Her years at Kroger corporate rounded out her career.



Karol was color and light and energy in a room and transformed the average to extraordinary. Whether a coworker that walked into a cafeteria turned Christmas Victorian village, a friend that loved knowing she was ALL IN with the party theme and the conversation, a sibling that inevitably ended the night in hysterics from a story, game or a pie in the face, nieces and nephews that always performed just perfect in her eyes in her zany basement Christmas productions, a daughter that waited until too late the night before it was due to tell her that a musical instrument needed to be created and woke up to a beautifully strung "guitar" of cardboard and rubber bands, a husband that never knew what part of the house would be completely updated when he arrived home from President Club, a grandson that had an adventure book written for him based on birds the two just met at the arboretum, you felt her magic that was abundant and no words will ever be enough to describe her.



Karol is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Mariann Klawon and brothers Timothy, Daniel and Kelly (Heidi) Klawon. She is survived by her husband Jeffrey, daughter Emily Tapp, grandson Alexander Tapp-Wampler, stepson Matthew Morrow, brother Joseph (Catherine) Klawon, sister Maggie (Eric) Schneemann, nieces and nephews Wendy Klawon, Adam (Karlee) Klawon, Tim (Stephanie) Schneemann, Jeni (Drew) Berreth, Mark (Karlee) Schneemann, and eight great nieces and nephews that she would have loved to spend so much more time with.



The family will greet friends from 10 am to 11 am, with a brief memorial service following on Saturday, November 11th at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering Ohio.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www2.jdrf.org or Dayton Diaper Depot at www.daytondiaperdepot.org.



