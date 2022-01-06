MORROW, Donnie



43, peacefully transitioned Wed., Dec. 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his



mother, Jackie D. Morrow and a sister Marquita Ramey. He leaves to cherish his memories to his loving wife Ayereon White Morrow; father, Donnie Ramey, 6 children: Leah



Morrow, Foxcci Bennet, Averi Morrow, Tai'Ron Stallworth, Donnie and Alexander



Morrow; Sisters: Quatona



Morrow, Shannon McNary, Saundra R. Brunson, Vivian Ramey; Brothers; Donte Ramey, Lamont Skipper, Damon Fears,



Dominic Ramey; many relatives and friends.



Donnie was a 1997 graduate of Meadowdale H.S; attended Wilberforce University and retired from the City of Dayton



after 21 years.



Celebration Party, Unity Banquet Center, 505 Bolander Ave, Dayton, OH, Fri., Jan. 7 at 7:30 pm.

