MORROW, Betty Jane

97, of New Carlisle passed away September 5, 2022. She was born May 25, 1925, to Bertha (Bates) Bedford and Ralph Compton Walls in Vandalia, Ohio. She was married to John W. Morrow, May 7, 1940. She is survived by her children, Tom Morrow, Bill Morrow, Beverly (James) Via, Jack Morrow, Sandra (Carl Tackett) Corns, Sharon Walker and John (Joyce) Morrow, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, siblings Kathleen Hutcheson, Richard Williamson and Roger Williamson. She is preceded in death by her husband John, mother Bertha, daughter Pam, granddaughter Rebecca, sisters Betty, Doris and June, brother, Glen. Funeral services will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, Monday, September 12, 2022, at 12 noon, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Casstown Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.




Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

