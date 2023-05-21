Morrison, Melissa

Morrison (Meador), Melissa Ann



Melissa Ann Morrison, 57, passed away May 13, 2023 in Lexington, KY. She was born in Dayton, OH on September 26, 1965. She was a 1984 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, OH. Melissa was known for her pure spirit, love of life and family. She always left a lasting impression of her love and faith on everyone who knew her.



Melissa was preceded in death by her mother Bernice Meador, sister Jennifer Meador, and nephew David Simpson. She is survived by her husband Cameron Morrison, stepson Dylan Morrison, mother-in-law Glada Morrison, brother-in-law Jason Mosser, father Ray and stepmother Judy Meador, step siblings Jeff Simpson and his wife Tiffany, Debbie Sandlin and her husband Ken, nephews Kenny Sandlin, Dustin Heilman, niece Danielle Tucker, cousins Mark Milstead and family, Kevin Milstead, and Melanie Cates.

