X

Morrison, Melissa

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Morrison (Meador), Melissa Ann

Melissa Ann Morrison, 57, passed away May 13, 2023 in Lexington, KY. She was born in Dayton, OH on September 26, 1965. She was a 1984 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, OH. Melissa was known for her pure spirit, love of life and family. She always left a lasting impression of her love and faith on everyone who knew her.

Melissa was preceded in death by her mother Bernice Meador, sister Jennifer Meador, and nephew David Simpson. She is survived by her husband Cameron Morrison, stepson Dylan Morrison, mother-in-law Glada Morrison, brother-in-law Jason Mosser, father Ray and stepmother Judy Meador, step siblings Jeff Simpson and his wife Tiffany, Debbie Sandlin and her husband Ken, nephews Kenny Sandlin, Dustin Heilman, niece Danielle Tucker, cousins Mark Milstead and family, Kevin Milstead, and Melanie Cates.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Washington, Glynn
2
Thorman, Charles
3
Rowell, Georgia
4
Reedy, Anna
5
Blackburn, Doris
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top