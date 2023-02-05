MORRISON, Donald R.



Age 80, of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. In his own words, Donald lived a great life, including living abroad, attending Penn State University which then led to a passionate career in Engineering at General Motors. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve and a volunteer firefighter with the Randolph Township Fire Department. Donald was an avid lover of Corvettes, sports, and spending time with family. He is survived by his partner Lynn Whaley and (daughter he always wanted) Tricia Byrd of Vandalia, OH, son and daughter-in-law: Matthew and Heather Freeman of Dayton, son: Mark Freeman of Dayton, grandson: Jordan A. Freeman, grandson: Carter Barnett of Lake View, sister and brother-in-law: Debby and Gene Kisner of Fairmont, WV, brother: John Morrison of Alpharetta, GA, niece: Charlie Sexton of Fairmont, WV, cousins: John and Kathy Wright of Pittsburgh, PA, best friend: Dale Winner and family of Brookville, OH. Don had many wonderful friends who loved and supported him and his family. To avoid omitting anyone, please know that the family could not have made this journey without your support. A special thanks to Hospice and the Brookdale staff of Englewood for the loving care they provided to Don. He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Jean Morrison, parents: Chuck and Mary Morrison, and sister-in-law Lorna Morrison. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Vandalia United Methodist Church (200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377) with Pastor Michael Malcosky officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, envelopes will be provided. Online condolences and remembrances of Donald may be shared with the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

