MORRIS, Samuel R.



Age 75, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Family will greet friends Monday, November 23, 5-7:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 am at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave.,



Xenia. Burial in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dayton Avenue



Baptist Church or St. Jude Children Hospital, 1404 Goodale Blvd. #200 Columbus, OH 43212. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

