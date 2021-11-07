MORRIS, Rudolph



94, of Urbana, passed away on October 28 at Springfield



Regional Medical Center. He was born to Lithuanian Immigrant parents, John and



Barbara Morris in South Bend, Indiana, on February 10, 1927. Most friends called him Rudy and he graduated from Washington High School where he sang the lead in most of the



operettas with his beautiful and talented voice. He also sang solos with choirs at many churches.



Rudy was a veteran of WWII and stationed in Germany. Upon completion of his Army duties, he attended Case Western



Reserves and then graduated from Indiana Teachers College. He was hired by Whirlpool as supervising engineer of his



department. He stayed with Whirlpool until his retirement.



Rudy married his first wife, Claire Stodolny in 1953. Two daughters were born to this union and Claire passed away in 1973.



Rudy then met and married his second wife, Mary Ann Johnson in 1974 when they both became interested in RV traveling and did so for many years until her passing in 1994. During that period, Rudy lost one brother, Henry Morris.



Rudy met his 3rd wife of 20 years, Helen Johnson Shanks, of Urbana, on the modern internet. They shared the same interests of travel and many musical endeavors. When not traveling, Rudy enjoyed his yard and gardening.



Rudy had the most pleasant personality. He loved people and giving of himself was natural. His winsome smile with charming blue eyes made friends wherever he went.



This loving man leaves behind many to grieve for him. Daughters, Dr. Cindy Morris-Nicot of France and the USA and Jennie Ritter or Urbana; 2 brothers, Charles Rodgers of Niles, MI, and Daniel Harder of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; granddaughter, Rosie Nicot; grandsons, Simon Nicot, Joshua Delk and Zachary Ritter; step-sons, Kenneth Johnson and James Johnson; step-grandson, Benjamin Johnson; step-granddaughter, Keegan



Hammond Walters; and step-daughters, Lisa Hammond, Karen McKellop and Anna Criddle.



Mr. Morris requested to be cremated with no service. A special memorial service will be honoring Mr. Morris at a later date at Epiphany Episcopal Church. Arrangements in care of Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be



expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

