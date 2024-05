Morris, Connie



Age 77, of Xenia, passed away Monday, May 13, 2024. Family will greet friends from 11:00am-12:00pm Wednesday, May 22 at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave., Xenia, OH 45385, with Funeral Services beginning at 12:00pm at the church. Connie will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



