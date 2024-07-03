Morris, Charles A.



Charles A. Morris, 93, of Springfield, passed away at his home on Thursday morning, June 27, 2024. He was born in Springfield on January 4, 1931, the son of the late Franklin and Alice (Dykes) Morris. Charlie's life-long skills were with his hands which led him to work at Crowell-Collier Publishing, several machine shops in Springfield, as a tool design engineer at Cascade Corporation, and he later co-owned and operated Springfield Precision Machine Products. He was a member of Northridge United Methodist Church, Knights of Pythias and Springfield Kiwanis Club. Charlie is survived by his wife of 74 years, Joyce Lee (Fuller) Morris; their children, Michael (Marcia) Morris and Linda (Tom) Brunner; grandchildren, Dana (Thomas) Tingley, Aaron (Andrea) Morris, Megan (Bryan) Stansberry, Thomas (Lonna) Brunner, Allison (Scott) Lanzilotta, Matt (Teresa) Brunner, and Josh Brunner; and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Donald Morris. Charlie's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends in the funeral home beginning at 12:00p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





