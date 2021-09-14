MORRIS, Barry K.



Barry K. Morris, 62, of Springfield, passed away September 7, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 28, 1958, in Springfield, the son of Orland and Norma Jean (Sheely) Morris. Mr. Morris was a member of the Hillside Avenue Church of God and was retired from Columbia Gas following 30 years of service. He enjoyed pickle ball,



softball, golfing and fishing but his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandson Jaxon. Barry and his wife Jeanne enjoyed watching football and Survivor together.



Barry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jeanne



(Chapman) Morris; one son, Daniel (Melissa) Morris; one grandson, Jaxon; a brother, Michael Morris; a niece, Amy



Morris; and his in laws, Jim and Phyllis Chapman, Mary Beth and Steven Chapman and Jim and Yolanda Chapman. A



celebration of Barry's life will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the Hillside Avenue Church of God, 2021 Hillside Avenue, Springfield, OH 45503, with Pastor Mike Criner officiating. In honor of Barry, the family requests that you wear your favorite sport's team apparel. Arrangements are being handed by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

