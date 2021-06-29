MORGN, Douglas

MORGAN, Douglas H.



58, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Hamilton on September 19, 1962. Doug worked as a truck driver for Nationwide Truck Brokers. He was an avid sky-diver and member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots



Association (AOPA). He formerly sang with the Barbershop Chorus and was a former member of the Society for the



Preservation & Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing Association (SPEBSQSA). Doug is survived by his loving wife, Lisa A. (Mullins) Morgan; step-mother, Rose Morgan;



sisters, Susan Dee (John) Markle Beagle and Laure Elise



Morgan Ebner; and brothers, Jonathan Ben (Dana) Morgan and Steven Robert Markle. He was preceded in death by his father, David T. Morgan; and mother, Helen Joyce (Lump) Coures. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Morgan Foundation, c/o Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main Street, Suite 300, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

