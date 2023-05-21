Morgerson-Farr, Lois

X

Lois Ann Morgerson-Farr, age 63 of Crossville, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Cumberland Hospice House. Graveside services will be held on Sun, May 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Allardt Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sun, May 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown, TN. Lois is survived by her: Father, Paul Morgerson; Husband, Tom Farr; Sons, Mark Sneed and wife Holli, James Sneed, Jeremy Sneed and wife Jessica; Grandchildren, Cyann, Austin and Brittney Sneed, Megan Cooper and husband Austin, Jazmine Sneed; Great-grandson, Hudson Sexton; Siblings, Paul Morgerson and wife Jane, Lisa Colliver and husband Ted, Terry Morgerson and wife Patricia, Sherry Morgerson; A host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her: Mother, Fannie Morgerson; Sister, Opal Morgerson; Niece, Jacqueline Morgerson. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown is in charge of services for Lois Ann Morgerson-Farr of Crossville, TN.

