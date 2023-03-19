Morgan, Samuel James



Samuel James Morgan, age 70, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2023. A graduate of Nettie Lee Roth High School. He served in the United States Air Force and attended Central State University. He was employed at the Ford Plant in Troy, Ohio. Samuel was a loving family man and had 6 children. Preceded in death by his parents, Botto and Rosie Morgan; sister, Carol J. Morgan. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister Sarah Morgan; nieces, Tanya Morgan, Michelle Holliday and Nicole Morgan; a host of relatives and friends. Visitation 10 am- 12pm Wednesday, March 22 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends 11 am- 12pm. Funeral service to begin at 12 pm. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

