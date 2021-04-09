X

MORGAN, Russell Lee

Russell Lee Morgan, 57 of Springfield, passed away April 5, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 28, 1964, in New Carlisle, the son of Robert and Rose Morgan. Mr. Morgan enjoyed fishing and spending time with his loving family. He had been employed at Frisch's Big Boy on Main Street for

seventeen years. Survivors

include his daughter; Savannah (Daniel) Eldridge-Massie, grandchildren; Leland, Chance, Dawna and Boogie on the way, sisters; Emma, Debbie, Wanda and Bonnie, many nieces and nephews and his loving Frisch's family. He was preceded in death by a brother; Frank, a sister; Jean and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Monday in

the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOMEwith Pastor

Walter Mock officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at jkzfh.com.

