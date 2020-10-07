MORGAN, Robert E. It is with great sadness that the family of Robert E. Morgan announces his passing on October 1, 2020. Robert was born in November of 1947, as the third of four children to Lillian and Robert Morgan of Zanesville, Ohio. He attended Rosecrans and West Muskingum High School and was an altar boy and member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Zanesville, OH. He joined the United States Air Force after high school as an Airman and was stationed in Plattsburgh AFB, NY, and Puerto Rico after basic training. After serving four years on active duty he returned to Zanesville where he met and married Debra E. Blauser of Zanesville. Robert completed his Bachelor's Degree in History at the Ohio University and reentered the United States Air Force. He graduated from Officer's Training School in 1980 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. During his time in the U.S. Air Force he was stationed at Plattsburgh AFB, NY; Grand Forks AFB, ND; Bitburg AB, West Germany; Incirlik AB, Turkey; Hickam AFB, HI; Osan AB and Yongsan Garrison in South Korea; Eglin AFB and Hurlburt Field, FL, and was the last U.S. Air Force member to leave Clark AB, Philippines after the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo. He retired at the rank of Captain after 23 years of service to our Nation. Upon retirement he worked for the State of Florida in Children and Family Services helping underprivileged families in Northwest Florida, followed his wife to Washington, D.C. and then retired to Dayton, OH. He loved the Air Force, was a student of history, and would always find someone he knew no matter where he went in the world. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lillian Morgan and his sister Mary Ann Long. He is survived by his sister Nancy Sunkle; brother Dave Morgan; wife Debra Morgan; daughter Jennifer Morgan; son Brian Morgan; and two grandsons: Grayson and Thomas Morgan, who will deeply miss their PopPop. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Paws with A Cause (pawswithacause.org) to help someone afford a service dog. Visitation will be held from 11AM to 1PM Thursday, October 8, 2020, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701. Services will begin at 1PM with Fr. Martin J. Ralko officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park. Find us on facebook, or call or Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com

