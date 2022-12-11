MORGAN, Joan R.



March 10, 1941 - Dec. 6, 2022



Born March 10, 1941, to Duane and Charlotte Hall in Canton, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior December 6, 2022.



Joan had a strong belief and faith in Jesus Christ that was exemplified by her love for her husband, family, grandchildren and friends. In 1962, while attending Spring Arbor College, Joan met the love of her life, Keith Morgan. They were married by Joan's grandfather, Rev. L.E. Guffey on June 20, 1964. They were married 58 years and had three children.



Joan always dreamed of being a teacher. She lived out that dream as an elementary teacher for thirty plus years in Tiffin, Sidney and Beavercreek, Ohio.



Joan is preceded in death by her parents and beloved daughter, Michelle Morgan Krikke. She is survived by her husband, Keith G. Morgan, her children-Jennifer (Mike) Alberts, Kevin (Traci) Morgan and son-in-law Lorin Krikke, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Church, 601 E. Boundary St, Perrysburg, Ohio, on December 15, 2022, at 2 pm. Light refreshments will be provided following the Celebration. In lieu of flowers please make donations designated to either Memory Lane Care Services or Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice.

