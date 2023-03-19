Morgan, Jeffrey Phillip



Jeffrey Phillip Morgan, age 61, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 23,2023. He was born in Middletown, the son of Charles Edward and Marilyn Jean (McCutcheon) Morgan. Jeffrey worked at the family business, BD Morgan & Co. as a young man. He was also an accomplished Boy Scout, who attended an International Scout Jamboree in Sweden. Despite his injuries, he spent many productive years at Goodwill Industries, helping others. In everything, Jeffrey was a kind hearted soul with grace for everyone.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his uncle, David Morgan; his brother, Paul Edward Morgan and his nephew, Dustin Morgan. Jeffrey is survived by his sister, Martha Lynn (Mark) Sturgell; nieces, Lauren Morgan Sanchez (Alex), and Lacy Morgan;great nephews, Dominick, Luca Sanchez and Ben Bales; great niece Adalynn Bales; aunts Betty McCutcheon, Mary Ann (Bob) Pierce, and Rose Morgan.



A Visitation will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, 25th of March at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street. Middletown, OH 45044, with a Memorial Service following at 2:00pm with Pastor Levi Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train (for Cleft Palates). Please visit www.britenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

