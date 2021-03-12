X

MORGAN,

Hugh Christopher "Chris"

Started his journey home on Monday, March 8, 2021. Born October 31, 1970, to Bette Flowers (deceased) and

Howard Morgan. Chris was a family favorite with a heart of gold. Humble in spirit with a zealous determination to live life unapologetically. He was dear to those who took the time to embrace life, he always stopped to smell the flowers. He leaves to cherish his memory his life partner, Thailleyon Lester; brothers, Howard and

Roderick Morgan; sister, Angela Morgan; nephews, Jason

Coleman, Evan Morgan, Enrique Santiago-Morgan; nieces, Felishia Morgan and Anupa Smedley. Private graveside

services 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at West Memory Gardens. Family request that friends and associates allow the family their personal time at the beginning of the service to be greeted and acknowledged by the family afterwards.

Arrangements entrusted to Pryor Crematory and Funeral Home, Trotwood, Ohio.

