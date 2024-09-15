Morgan, Helen Joy



age 98 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Helen was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 20, 1926 to Wallace and Elva (nee Burkhardt) Warner. Helen worked for Ball of Oxford, managed Posey Patch and was owner and operator of Colonial Flower Shop. Helen is survived by her sons, Noel (the late Donna) Morgan and Kevin (Cheryl Marley) Morgan; her daughter in law, Kathy Morgan; her grandchildren, Mara (Craig) Gaint and Zachary (Kim) Morgan; her great-grandchildren, Laurie, Caleb, Keegan, Tennessa, Morgan Faith and Jason; her great great-grandchild, Aurora; her sister, Joan (Neal) Pennington; and a host nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Elva Warner; her son, Dwight Morgan; her young daughter, Diana Lynn Morgan; and her siblings, Carol (Curly) Giani, Don (Zula) Warner, Jane (Ken) Pennington and Phyllis Warner. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com