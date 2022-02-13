MORGAN, Elinor F.



84, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, in Forest Glen Health Campus. Elinor was born July 10, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Mildred (Haerr) Fry. She retired from Ohio Bell and was a member of Northside Presbyterian Church. Survivors include one brother, Ed (Donna) Fry; and one niece, Patty (Patrick) Whitley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee A. Morgan in 1992. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m. in Northminster Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

