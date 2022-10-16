journal-news logo
MORELL, Louise

MORELL, Louise "Mimi"

Age 98, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her home. She was born July 16, 1924, in Lincoln County, KY, to the late Richard and Ollie Belcher. Louise was a waitress at Woody's in West Carrollton for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; son, Terry; 6 of her siblings; and close friend, Mabel. Louise is survived by her daughter, Delores; grandchildren, Rachel, Thad (Jodi), and Todd (Amy); great-grandchildren, Trenton, Greyson, Emma, Tyler, Trevor, Haley, Channing, and Lachlyn; 2 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Marcia; and brother, Richard. She enjoyed fishing, watching baseball, and the Cincinnati Bengals. Louise attended First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. Her family will hold private services. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

