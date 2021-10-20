MORELAND, Eris L.



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

