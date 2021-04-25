MORAN, Patricia L. "Pat"



Age 88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021, at Wooded Glen. She was born on January 23, 1933, in Springfield, daughter of the late Leroy and Mildred (Hinkle) Hamilton. Pat enjoyed many things, including sewing and quilting. She enjoyed working her garden and fishing. Pat liked playing cards with her friends. Survivors include her significant other of the past twenty-four years, Alexander Alvarez; two daughters, Sondra (Ed) Todd and Lynette (Bob) Niswonger; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Sylvia Hypes and two sisters, Luella Standley and



Irma Bills, along with one grandchild. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a memorial service will follow at 11:30. Inurnment will follow the service at Myers Cemetery in North Hampton.



