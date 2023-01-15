MOOS, Jerrold Raymond



March 5, 1944 - Jan. 11, 2023



Jerrold Raymond Moos, 78, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023.



Jerry was born and raised in Elmhurst, IL, as one of four boys in the Moos family. He graduated from York High School and attended Western Illinois University before being drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War. Jerry proudly earned a purple heart for his service as part of the 2nd battalion in the 47th regiment of the 9th Infantry Division. After serving his country, he returned to the U.S. to work for the Square D company as an accountant, relocating to Oxford, Ohio, where he met his wife, Mary. Together, they raised four children. In his younger years Jerry loved playing golf and watching his kids play sports. In more recent years he enjoyed seeing his grandkids grow up, warm weather, crime dramas, and football. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears. He proudly served his community delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors and acted as a board member and president of the United Way of Oxford in the 90's. What he loved more than anything was spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Jerry is survived by the love of his life and wife of 44 years, Mary Moos. He leaves behind four children Susan Tobergte, Jason (Keely) Moos, Jennifer Moos, and Andrew (Stephanie) Moos. The joy of his life were his eight grandchildren, Owen, Jake, and Josh Tobergte, Isla and Thatcher Raymond Moos, and Emersyn, Avery, and Isabella Moos.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arjean and Raymond Moos, and brothers, Roger, Darrell, and Randy Moos.



The funeral will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford at 11:00AM on January 18th, 2023. There will be a visitation at the same location beginning at 10:00AM. His family will be present to welcome friends and loved ones.



The burial service will follow at Rose Hill cemetery in Hamilton. All who knew Jerry are encouraged to attend.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Kidney Fund, Fisher House Foundation, or Hospice of Cincinnati.

