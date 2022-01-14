MOORHEAD,



Patricia Louise "Patsy"



Age 74 of Okeana, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Patsy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



February 27, 1947, to Warren and Elma (nee Heet) Truster. Patsy graduated from Seven Mile School. On December 17, 1966, she married the love of her life, John Upton Moorhead. Patsy started her nursing career as an LPN in Buffalo, NY, as John was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. She then continued her nursing career working in several doctors' offices in Oxford, Ohio. Patsy then began working at McCullough-Hyde, advancing her nursing career to become an R.N. resulting in at 30-year career at the hospital on the Obstetrics Unit. Patsy was a lifelong member of the 4-H program, served as a 4-H advisor for many years, was on the 4-H committee, and worked for the Butler County Fair as a building superintendent for Arts and Crafts and



Special Interest departments. She was a member of Reily Township's U-GO-I-GO Club and enjoyed serving the community. Patsy was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling to state and national tournaments. She will be long remembered for her crafting talents designing memory bears for hospice,



t-shirt quilts and many crochet gifts. Patsy also enjoyed



gardening, growing flowers and her flock of chickens. Her love was her children, grandchildren and living the country life as a farmer's wife. Patsy is survived by her children



Jennifer (Ryan) Tussey, Sonia (Clayton) Lightfield, Jane Zaenkert and John (Maria) Moorhead II; her grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Shelby Tussey, Jesse and Kayla Lightfield, Trevor, Olivia, Michael and David Zaenkert, and Leah and John "Johnny" Moorhead III; her sisters-in-law, Doris Lincks and Carol Truster; and her many nieces and nephews. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, John Upton Moorhead; and her brother, Daniel Truster. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the



Butler County Fair in lieu of the Art Hall, 4-H Special Interest Department or to Reily Township Fire and EMS Department. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

