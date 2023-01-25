X
Dark Mode Toggle

MOORE, Zachariah

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MOORE, Zachariah Mathew

April 5, 1978 - January 4, 2023

44, of Jackson, Michigan passed away January 4, 2023, at the hospital. He was born April 5, 1978, in Oxford, Ohio. Son of James Moore and Kathryn (Singleton) Moore. He is survived by his grandma (Gladys Moore), brothers: Josh (Susan) Moore of Hamilton and Chris Moore of Hamilton and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many cousins. Memorial Service Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Fairfield Church of Christ in Fairfield, Ohio. Visitation at 12pm to 2pm with service starting at 1pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BELLER, Larry
2
STILLEY, Lawrence
3
Lainhart, Elsie
4
DOOLEY, Jeffrey
5
KONICKI, Stanley
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top