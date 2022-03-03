

MOORE, William Edward





William Edward Moore, age 70 of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of Ross, Ohio, passed away on February 23, 2022, at TheVillages under the care ofCornerstone Hospice. He was born on September 25, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son ofWilliam and Betty Jean (Taylor) Moore. He graduated from Ross High School and from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1972 – 1978. He was employed as asecurity officer for General Electric for many years and also worked for the Butler County Sheriff's office. He was amember of Hamilton Masonic Lodge #719 F&AM, theHamilton York Rite, and the Cincinnati Shrine. He is survived by special friends, Robert and Barbara Beuter and Chuck Hall; one niece, Jamie Snapp; one nephew, Michael Devin; and many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patricia Nelson. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m.Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross, OH. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences and live streaming of the funeral at