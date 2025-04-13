Moore, Sandra Lee



Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 24, 2025. She was born in Mt Sterling, Kentucky to the late Edward and Thelma (Doyle) Hart. She is also preceded in death by her husband Dennis Moore, son Brian Moore, and brother Edward Hart Jr. Sandra is survived by her daughter Kelly McKnight, brothers David Hart Sr. and Michael Hart, grandchildren Kalie McKnight, Cade McKnight, Brook McKnight, Peyton Moore and Kaylee Gross, and nephews Tyler, Nathan, David Jr., Joshua, and Edward Hart III. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, from 11 am - 1 pm with a service to follow at 1 pm. Interment Miami Valley Memory Gardens. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



