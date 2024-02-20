Moore, Samuel



Samuel Moore, 98, passed away at home on Saturday, February 10, 2024 in Columbus, OH. He was born to the late Howard and Jessie Moore. Preceded in death by sons, Rudolf Moore, Mark Anthony Moore, James Thomas Moore, brothers, James T. Moore, Nathaniel Moore, Phillip Moore, Davey Moore, sisters, Marian Jackson, Ester Moore Samuel is survived by wife of 48 years, Joanna Moore; children, Carlotta Wilson, Marshall Thomas Moore. Visitation will take place on Friday, February 23, 2023 from 10:00am - 11:00am, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00am at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Avenue Columbus, Ohio 43201. To read the full obituary and share a message of condolence with the family, visit www.diehl-whittaker.com.



