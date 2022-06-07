MOORE, Sr., Ronald R.



74, of Springfield, passed away June 4, 2022, in SOIN Medical Center. He was born July 29, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of William and Elizabeth (Nier) Moore. Ronald was a United States Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War and earning a Purple Heart. He worked as a machinist for Robbins & Meyers and was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, VFW #1031 and the Union Club where he served as trustee. Ronald was a survivor and idolized by many who knew him. He loved his family, fishing, hunting, traveling (Vegas), bowling, dancing, cookouts and mushroom hunting. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed mentoring many friends and family. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Joan (Mader); five children and spouses, Ronald Moore, Jr., Angela (Brian) Copes,



Elizabeth Moore (Charles Bussard), Amanda (Jason) Pace and Veronica Moore; seven grandchildren, Amber (Michael) Hyland, Sara Copes, Lukas (Jessica) Moore, Samuel Copes, Isaiah Pace, Noah Bussard and Josie Pace; six siblings, William Moore, Donald Moore, Marcie Ritchie, Carolyn Brooks, Larry Moore and Becky Brakeall and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joseph Moore and two sisters, Beverly Moore and Sharon Yates. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, St. Jude or any veterans organization.

