Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MOORE, Roberta Hilda

Age 94, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Mrs. Moore, the daughter of Otto Kolodzik, Sr. and Alma (Glomb) Kolodzik, was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Moore; and her siblings, Ruth, Esther, Robert and Otto, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Moore of

Dayton; her son, Ron and his wife, Diana Moore of Troy; and two grandchildren. There will be a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Wednesday, March 17th at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering with Pastor Jamie Vannoy

officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in

Hamilton. The family will receive friends Wednesday from

10-11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

