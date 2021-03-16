MOORE, Roberta Hilda



Age 94, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Mrs. Moore, the daughter of Otto Kolodzik, Sr. and Alma (Glomb) Kolodzik, was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Moore; and her siblings, Ruth, Esther, Robert and Otto, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Moore of



Dayton; her son, Ron and his wife, Diana Moore of Troy; and two grandchildren. There will be a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Wednesday, March 17th at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering with Pastor Jamie Vannoy



officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in



Hamilton. The family will receive friends Wednesday from



10-11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429.

