MOORE, Michael Shannon



November 16, 1953 - November 29, 2022



69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Michael grew up in Dayton, Ohio, a city that he loved. He worked as an Iron Worker for years in Seattle, Washington, and in Dayton, Ohio, as a Home Health Care Specialist. Michael loved fishing, bird watching, listening to Blues music and enjoying time spent with his grandchildren. Michael will be dearly missed and will always be remembered.



Michael was preceded in death by his father, John T. Moore Sr, Mother, Evalyn L Hanneken-Moore, brothers, John T. Moore Jr, and Patrick J. Moore, sister, Molly A. Moore. He is survived by his son Colonel Shannon Moore and his lovely wife Jennifer Moore, grandchildren, Sydney Stevens and husband Justin Stevens, Benjamin Moore, Liam Moore, Samuel Moore, and Henry Michael Roger (Hank) Moore, and great-granddaughters Charlotte and Oliva Stevens. Sisters, Maureen and Bob Armbrust, Kathy and Jack Kilburn, Nancy and Steve Lesh, Evie Moore and Doug Heath. Brothers, Dave and Laura Moore, Matt and Ann Moore, Joe & Dawn Moore. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.



Michael requested a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services.



We request all of Michael's family and friends to join in celebrating his beautiful life at The Dayton Irish Club, Tuesday, December 20th, 4:00pm until ?- 6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton, OH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.

