MOORE, Michael



Michael Moore, age 61 of Dayton, OH, passed away on



Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born October 28, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, to David and Velma (Teeple) Moore.



Michael is survived by his mother, Velma; a niece, Sarah Schneider; a brother in law, Rick Slouffman; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father; and a



sister, Karen (Moore) Slouffman.



Private services will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of the family.



To leave a memory of Michael or a special message for the family, please click visit NewcomerDayton.com. Newcomer Cremation, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is



caring for the family.

