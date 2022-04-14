MOORE, Mary

MOORE (Hanold),



Mary Louise "Mary Lou"



Mary Lou was born in Dayton, Ohio, on 3/1/36 to Louise and CJ Hanold Sr. and graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1954. Mary Lou married Bill Moore on July 18, 1970. She worked at Finke Company, Huffy Corporation, NCR, Mush, and Produce One as a bookkeeper. During retirement Mary Lou and Bill kept



active working distribution for Miami Valley Distribution



Systems and delivering telephone books.



Mary Lou loved animals and they visited zoos across the country, camping along the way. The Gatlinburg and Myrtle Beach areas were among their favorite places to visit. She loved working puzzles especially number puzzles like Sudoku and the Bingo game with friends that happened monthly for over 60 years.



She was preceded in death by parents Louise and CJ Hanold Sr., beloved aunt Ruth Kelso, and brother Clarence J. Hanold Jr.



Survived by loving spouse of 51 years Bill Moore who cared for her during the 4 years of her illness. Her daughters, Marcy Smith, Cindy Grollmus, and Pamela (Steven) D'Amico. Grandchildren Amanda (Robert) Dugger, Brittany (Aaron) Cline, Matthew D'Amico and Stacey (Adam) Paul. Great Grandchildren, Evelynn Dugger, Gavin Cline, Adalynn, Kasen and Lucas Paul. Sister-in-law Luise Hanold, Nephews, Barry Hanold and Karl (Paula) Hanold. Also survived by lifelong friends Claudia Gray and Nancy Brun Fletcher.



Family will receive guests from 10 AM – 12 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow the service at David's Cemetery, Kettering.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Austin Trace and Crossroads Hospice for the care and compassion they provided for Mary Lou.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, The Alzheimer's Association, The Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of your choice.



To share a memory of Mary Lou or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

