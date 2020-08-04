MOORE, Marvin Dell Marvin Dell Moore, 76, claimed his heavenly reward after a lengthy illness at Stonespring Transitional Care Center. He was born February 9, 1944, in Homer, LA. He was the eldest son of Mary Ferrell and Lonnie Moore. He came to Dayton, OH, at the age of 2, attending DPS and graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1962, where he was a member of the tennis team. He later attended Central State University. Marvin served in the Army National Guard and was a retiree from Delphi Chassis (formerly Delco Moraine, Div GM) after 41 years. He was also a member of Believers Christian Fellowship Church. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall St., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Dr. William E. Harris, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. The service is able to be viewed by the Zoom app: Meeting ID: 424 896 6786; Passcode: 360631

