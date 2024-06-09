Moore, Marcia L.



Marcia L. Moore, age 54 of Dayton, passed away May 28, 2024. She was born January 12, 1970 in Dayton to the late Earl and Louise Moore. In addition to her parents, Marica was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wilber and Alberta Riddlebarger. She is survived by her sisters, Lori (Jay) Weyer and Lesley (Ralph) Stampfli; nieces, Jordan (Dylan) Tschirhart, Ally (Alex Hempy) Liming, Alex Hempy and Camryn Liming; great-niece, Braelynn Tschirhart; great-nephew, Baker Tschirhart and numerous extended family and dear friends. Marcia graduated from Northridge High School and Montgomery County Joint Vocational School in 1989. She worked many years in the banking and customer service industries. Marcia enjoyed reading and going to movies. Marcia loves spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephew. Marcia's wishes were to have no services. Her family is honoring those wishes. To share a memory of Marcia or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



