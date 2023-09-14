Moore, Madeline "Mag"



79 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023 at Harbor Chase of Beavercreek. Madeline was born February 19, 1944 in Floyd County Kentucky to the late Allie and Rosa Kiser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Richard, great granddaughter Stella Shafer, brother & sister in law Charles & Rosalie Kiser, sister Drema Blevins and brother in law Jay B Evans. She is survived by her son Greg (Holly) Moore; grandchildren Brian Moore & David Buhrman, Katie (Dan) Shafer, Missy (Kevin) Swartz; siblings Bonnie (Demas) Evans, Virgil (Irene) Kiser, Barbara Evans, Sammy (Patsy) Kiser, Gloria (Ray) Tackett; brother in law Donald Blevins; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Madeline and Richard married in Kentucky in 1962 and moved to Dayton in 1964 to be close to family and raise their son Greg. Madeline loved going to church, shopping and spending time with her family. She was funny, kind and had a fierce love for Jesus. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Chase, Hospice of Dayton and her Nurse Practitioner for their loving care. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023 at David's Cemetery Community Mausoleum Chapel, with a service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



