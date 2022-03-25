MOORE, Lynda E.



Age 70, born December 13, 1951, died March 21, 2022. She was born Lynda Eileen Berbach in Pittsburgh, PA, to John and Bernadine (McGuire) Berbach (both deceased). She was a 1969 graduate of Fairview High School in Dayton and a 1971 graduate of the University of Dayton. She is survived by her daughters Jeni (John) Schoen, Laura (Andy) Carter, son Andy Moore, former husband Charlie Moore, grandchildren Lucy, Maggie, Jack and Elizabeth Schoen, and A.J. Carter. Also survived by sisters Ann Caffrey, Alison Borgerding, Elaine (Norm) Shearer, and brother Jack (Patti) Berbach. She just recently retired from the University of Dayton after 33 years. UD was her second home and she leaves behind so many friends and co-workers that she adored. Our beautiful mother had so many friends that she loved to meet for lunch and weeknight dinners. She had a large circle of friends from Curves "the 5:30 ladies" who loved to work out together on weeknights to exercise and mostly talk and share stories together. Lynda loved you all dearly. Lynda was an avid gardener, often starting seedlings in the winter to plant in the spring. She loved to cook and bake, she especially loved to make her famous pumpkin bread for her grandkids. She was a devout Catholic who passed on her love of the rosary to her children and grandchildren. Her faith got her through some very difficult times and she was a model of strength to all of us. Family will receive friends



Sunday, March 27 at Westbrock Funeral Home on Bigger Rd. from 2-5. Family will also receive friends Monday, March 28 from 9:30-10:30 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. Lynda will be buried at Calvary Cemetery. Lynda was newly retired and was excited to start volunteering in the community. She was



hoping to volunteer in the near future at Brigid's Path, so it would be appropriate in lieu of flowers, to make donations to this organization in her memory. Brigid's Path, 3601 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering, OH 45439.

