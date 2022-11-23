MOORE, Lyle E.



Age 76 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born June 5, 1946, in Hamilton, the son of the late Kenneth and Joan (nee Smith) Moore. After his mother passed away in 1950 he was raised by Kenneth and Ruth Moore. Lyle was a 1964 graduate of Garfield High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United Sates Marine Corps and served as an infantryman in Vietnam with the 1st Battalion/9th Marine Division. He served honorably in the Marine Corps from 1964-1967. In 1973 he joined the Hamilton Fire Department and served 27 years where he retired as Fire Chief in 2001. In retirement he joined the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 where he served on the Honor Guard and as Treasurer. He was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman and was a member of the Butler County Sportsman Club. Lyle married his love Joann McKibben in 1967 and they spent 55 happy years together. He is survived by his beloved wife Joann Moore; two children David (Nicole) Moore and Wendi (Mike) Roush; four grandchildren Alec (fiance Hannah Neal) Roush, Dalton Roush, Anna Moore, and Sophia Moore; one sister Pamela Moore; one brother Kenny (Peggy) Moore, his brother-in-law Roger McKibben, sister-in-law Alta Chasteen, brother-in-law Kenny Chasteen and many nieces and nephews. He loved his family and treasured cooking and baking confections for them. Lyle was an enthusiastic conversationalist and trivia pundit. He was blessed with lifelong friendships with Ron Franks, John Gill, Bob Howard, Barb Scrimizzi, Fran and Tom Meyer, and the late Eddie Mooney, John Barrick, and Joe Tabler. Lyle was also preceded in death by two sisters Phyllis Moore and Karen (the late Henry) Jones. He will be missed by family, friends, neighbors, DAV brothers, and former co-workers. Till we meet again- SEMPER FI. Visitation on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The Hamilton Fire Department will conduct the "Last Alarm" ceremony for Lyle at 12:00 PM, followed by the funeral ceremony by Pastor Barry Wilson. Military honors will follow the funeral ceremony. Online condolences may be made to www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

