MOORE, Jennie Mary



Born August 27, 1926, in Pass Christian, MS, to Jules and Ollie Dedeaux. Passed away January 28, 2021, age 94. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Keith Moore; four daughters: Karen Moore, Kathy Okray (Ronnie), Kimberly Moore, and Kristie Owens; one sister, Helen Hall; grandchildren: Mia, Eric, Kelly, Piper, Kelisha, Bryan,



Timisha, Keairra, Charne',



Germaine, Latosha, and Will; 35 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 11am until time of service 12p.m. at Faith Fellowship Ministries



International, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio 45044,



Bishop David Green, Pastor, Rev. James Peebles, Eulogist.



Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

