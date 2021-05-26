MOORE, Herta



Age 101, of Hamilton, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in Mulheim-Ruhr, Germany, on May 14, 1920, the daughter of Reinhold and Emilie (Michael) Liebschwager. She was a 1938 graduate of Hamilton High School, received a B.S. from



Miami University in 1942 and her master's degree in 1947. Herta married William A. Moore on April 8, 1944, at St. Paul's Evangelical Church and he preceded her in death in 2005. She had been employed as a teacher for Miami University for



seven years and then taught German, English and Latin in Hamilton City Schools for 35 years, retiring after 42 years. She was a member of Liberty Home Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, AAUW (President 12 years), Butler County Historical Society, Current Events Club as President, Hamilton Senior Center (Life Member), Butler County Retired Teachers's Assoc., and Hamilton Civil War Round Table. On many occasions as a full-time teacher, Herta supervised and toured various



German speaking countries in Europe with youth groups,



during Spring Vacation. After school hours she enjoyed teaching students who wished to learn the songs and dances of Germany. These student groups and Herta often performed at various festivals in Hamilton. She is survived by three daughters, Karla Addess, Springfield, Virginia, Ingrid Moore, Milford and Lisa (Michael) Jackson, Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Jackson and Kim (Drew) Sapungjeiff, Peter (Becca) Addess, Jason (Jody) McKitrick and great-grandchildren,



Lorelei Jackson, Stella, Ben and Pilar McKitrick. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Rev. Thad Griggs officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Opera, 1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Online condolences are



available at www.weigelfuoneralhome.com.

