MOORE, Helen E.



Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for two months. She was born March 6, 1945, in Middletown, Ohio and lived in the Miami Valley area most of her life. She was a teacher in the



Middletown City School System for 30 years. She then was



employed in various medical billing offices in the area. She enjoyed spending special time with her grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her



parents, Laurel and Elva G. (Doughman) Ely; one granddaughter, Samantha Moore; and three sisters, Barbara Rogers, Sue Craft and Janet Combs. She is survived by three children, Rolf (Sandra) Sheffey, Patrick (Devon) Moore and Elva "Emmy" Hamilton; six grandchildren, Jacob, David, De'Vaya, De'niya, D.J. and Finlay Moore; one sister, Shirley Gehron and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Helen will be held at Pisanello's Pizza in Franklin, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

