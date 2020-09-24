MOORE, Fannie P. Daytonian Fannie P. Moore, 93 unexpectedly completed her journey at Miami Valley Hospital on Friday September 18, 2020. Fannie was the owner and master stylist of Flair Fashion Salons and Boutique. She leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren Lakica (Mike Jr.) Moore-Phillips (Centerville, OH) and Don Moore-Relford (Columbus, OH) a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, customers and organization members who became lifelong friends. A viewing will be held on Friday September 25, 2020, 5-7 pm at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home 2060 Germantown St. Dayton, OH 45417, a service with limited seating on Saturday September 26, 2020, noon-1 pm at Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness 630 Blaine St. Dayton, OH 45402; the family will receive guests at 11 am-noon. The family would like to receive drive by visits immediately after the viewing at the residence of the deceased; until 8 pm. Social distancing and masks wearing is required.

