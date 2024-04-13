Moore, Eugene

Moore Jr, Eugene ""Gene""



Eugene "Gene" Moore Jr. entered the gates of heaven with his savior Jesus Christ on Monday April 8, 2024. Gene was born on November 17, 1967 in Hamilton the son of the late Eugene and Mary Lou (nee Broughton) Moore. Gene always looked forward to having special rides on his motorcycle with family and friends, he was the best jack of all trades and relaxed with a fishing pole in his hands. Gene was a family man who loved and adored his family more than any earthly possession, he lived for his wife, daughter and grandchildren. Gene was a loving man who shared his many talents by helping everyone he came in contact with, he had a heart for people and showed by his love and compassion by doing for others, he would put himself aside and serve with a servant's heart to many in need, he had a heart of gold. Gene was a loving husband who adored his surviving wife and soulmate Tonya J. Moore of 34 years. Gene was a loving and caring father to his pride and joy surviving daughter Tamara N. (Donald) Adams, papaw to the light of his life Noah R. and Kinslee N. Adams. Gene was preceded in death by his father, mother, grandmother and a niece. Gene leaves behind many family members, many special friends and his spirit pet sweetie pie all who will miss him dearly, a void that just can't be filled until we see you again. Visitation will be on Saturday April 13, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00PM with Rev, Larry Peters officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com