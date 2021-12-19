MOORE, Eleanor

MOORE (Huff), Eleanor H.



Age 89 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She retired from General Motors with over 17 years of service. Eleanor was a former member of Concord United Methodist Church and a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Northmont Optimist Club. Eleanor enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and sewing, but most importantly loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Kristine (Kim) Bengoechea of Lewisburg, Ed (Kim) Moore of Bay Village, Ginny (Todd) Gates of Marysville, Beth (Kent) Wardecke of Yellow Springs, grandchildren: Andrea (Justin) Smith, Joe Bengoechea, Steve (Stefanie) Moore, Chris (Jaclyn) Moore, Kelley (Nick) Formica, Aziza Moore Salukombo, John Moore Salukombo, Lucas Gates, Mitchel Gates, Clayton Gates, Chloe (Brock) Brogan, Rob (Emily) Meyers, Michael (Stephanie) Meyers, great-grandchildren: Nolan and Amelia Smith, Elyse, Nathan and Esther Moore, Madeline, Jacob and Emma Moore, Hope and Glory Formica, Harley, Rory and Izzy Brogan, Evelyn, Roman, Josie and Phoebe Meyers, Jonathan, Gloria, Blaise, Elodie, Gus and Wesley Meyers, dear friend: Dr. Richard Reynolds of Brookville, sister-in-law: Kristine Richter of AZ, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband:



Rodger L. Moore and parents: Raymond and Irene (Cross) Huff. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will follow the service at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookhaven, her home for the past 3 years for their wonderful care of Eleanor. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm. To view the service for Eleanor and to leave an online condolence please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

