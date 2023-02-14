MOORE, Darrel Scott



Darrel Scott Moore, age 80 of Trenton passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Hamilton on January 21, 1943, the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Wysong) Moore. On August 31, 1963 in Hamilton, he married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Karen Sue Cropenbaker. Darrel worked at AK Steel for 40 years as an electrician in the Electrical Construction Shop. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting, debating, golfing and gardening. Darrel also looked forward to spending time with the grandkids on their summer visits. He coached peewee football and knothole baseball in Trenton and was a member of the Edgewood Athletic Boosters. Darrel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen Sue Moore; sons, Darrel Scott (Tracy Prescott) Moore, Jr. and Steven Douglas (Vicki) Moore; grandchildren, Jake (Jessica) Moore, Zack (Shannon Thomas) Moore; Hannah Moore; Sarah (Connor) Mueller, Ben Moore, Rachel Moore and Daniel Moore; great grandchildren, Gabe and Harrison; brother, Clark (Connie) Moore; sisters-in-law, Patty Moore and Lorene Moore and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Beverly, Buddy and his wife Ruth, Keith, Mark and Gail Moore. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 12pm at the funeral home with interment at Hickory Flat Cemetery. The family suggest contributions be made in his memory to American Heart Association or the Edgewood Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be left for the family at



