Moore, Betty
89, departed this life Friday, July 7, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 9 AM. Service to follow 10 AM, Friday July 14, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
