MOORE, Alethea Ann



Departed this life on Monday, November 1, 2021. She was born June 19, 1973, in Dayton, OH, to Melvin (Delores) Davis and Barbara J. Davis. She was preceded in death by grandparents; sister, Melvlyn Hamilton and (1) niece. She is survived by (2) daughters, Artavia



(Brandon Mann) Bennett and Nasasha (Nickolaus) Bennett Green; granddaughter, Da'Veona Howard; step-daughters, (5) sisters; (4) brothers, a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment - West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

