MOONEY, David W.

Age 71 of West Carrollton, passed away on January 27, 2021. He was born November 24, 1949, in Switchback, WV, to the late Fred "Pop" and Sarah A. Mooney. David was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Sue; his son, Sean; sister,

Carolyn "Ruth" and her husband, Wade Brewer; brothers, Benny, Jimmy and Roy Mooney.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Violet; son, Ron (Janet) Jr; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily; sisters, Glenda

(Raymond) Horn and Zelma Fletcher; brothers, Johnny (Mary) and William Mooney; adopted son and daughter, Justin and Dee Dee; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459) where a

funeral service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor David Renfro

officiating. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warriors Project, in David's memory.

To share a memory of David or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

