1 hour ago

MOON, Tiffney L.

Age 47, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, September 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 116 Hanover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor Rodney Cranford officiating. A Walk Through

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

